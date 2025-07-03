Azerbaijan, Greece explore new avenues for energy collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Zeynalov, took part in the 29th annual government roundtable held by The Economist Impact Platform in Greece's Athens, Trend reports via the country's Energy Ministry.

Meanwhile, it was noted that during his speech at the panel session on “Regional and interregional cooperation in the field of energy, energy security and challenges for ‘green’ transition” Deputy Minister spoke about the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, its role in the energy security of Europe, including Greece, as well as the possibilities of increasing gas supplies to Europe through this corridor in the future.

"He informed about the energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, in particular in the field of energy transition, renewable energy sources, and initiatives on green energy corridors. Noting the importance of the “Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor”, he emphasized that this and other green energy corridors will make an important contribution to Europe's energy security. Cooperation with some Asian countries and companies in the framework of these projects was highlighted. The importance of multilateral cooperation opportunities towards strengthening regional energy links, diversification of green energy transportation routes was emphasized. The importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors for preventing an energy crisis and ensuring energy security was emphasized.

As part of the visit, Orhan Zeynalov met with Greek Deputy Energy Minister Nikos Tsafos, Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis, and Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu. At the meetings, they discussed cooperation in the energy sector," the information notes.

