Sumgayit and Tashkent, Gabala and Navoi become sister cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A document exchange ceremony between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan was held on July 2, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, signed the Decision of the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The documents signed during the visit also included the “Protocol Establishing Sister City Relations between the City of Sumgayit and Tashkent Province,” the “Protocol Establishing Sister City Relations between the Cities of Gabala and Navoi”.