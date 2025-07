BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. As reported earlier, Shahin Shikhlinski, head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg, has been arrested.

Footage circulating online shows Russian security forces violently arresting Shikhlinski, Trend reports.

The video shows special forces approaching a car and immediately smashing its window.

Shikhlinski is then forcibly pulled out of the car and thrown to the ground.