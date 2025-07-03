Azerbaijan boosts trade ties with ECO nations in 5M2025

Photo: Azertaj

From January through May 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and ECO member countries reached $3.5 billion. This marks a $328 million (10.2 percent) increase compared to the same period in 2024. Türkiye remained Azerbaijan’s top ECO trading partner, with notable growth also seen in trade with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

