Azerbaijan boosts trade ties with ECO nations in 5M2025
Photo: Azertaj
From January through May 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and ECO member countries reached $3.5 billion. This marks a $328 million (10.2 percent) increase compared to the same period in 2024. Türkiye remained Azerbaijan’s top ECO trading partner, with notable growth also seen in trade with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy