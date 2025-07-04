Uzbekistan’s market services show strong growth in 5M2025
In January-May 2025, Uzbekistan’s market services volume reached 373.5 trillion soms (about $29.5 billion), growing 13.3 percent year-on-year. The fastest growth was seen in communication, financial services, and transport sectors. Tashkent city, Navoi, and Andijan regions showed the highest regional growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy