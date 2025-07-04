Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Kazakhstan’s PM arrives in Azerbaijan for ECO’s 17th Summit

Politics Materials 4 July 2025 10:14 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan’s PM arrives in Azerbaijan for ECO’s 17th Summit
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. On July 4, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov arrived in the Fuzuli district to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Prime Minister.

Olzhas Bektenov was welcomed by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, along with other officials.

Latest

Latest

Read more