Azerbaijan spills beans on number of local taxpayers
Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Some 1.63 million Azerbaijanis were enrolled to pay taxes as of July 1, 2025, with individuals comprising 86.9 percent of that figure. The total number of taxpayers grew by 4.8 percent compared to last year, driven by increases in both individuals and legal entities. Most commercial legal entities, 91.7 percent, were limited liability companies, with a notable rise in electronic registrations.
