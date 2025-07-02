UzAuto Motors' fire alarm tender under scrutiny over suspected bidder links

UzAuto Motors concluded a tender for fire alarm system maintenance, with MONTAJSPETCSTROY declared the winner. However, both the winning company and the reserve bidder, MAXSUS TEXNO SANOAT, are registered at the same address in Tashkent, raising concerns about the transparency of the process.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register