Iran to cut off IAEA cooperation as president enforces parliamentary law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has decided to implement a law suspending the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports.

The law—passed by Iran’s parliament on June 25, 2025, and approved by the Guardian Council—has now been formally communicated to the relevant authorities for enforcement.

The legislation will be carried out by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the Supreme National Security Council, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The move comes amid a sharp escalation in regional tensions. On the morning of June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing a number of senior military officials, including generals, nuclear scientists, and other top-ranking figures.

That same evening, Iran responded with “Operation True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the United States carried out airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.

A day later, on the evening of June 23, Iran retaliated with airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

Later on, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister announced that the Israeli government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also released a statement confirming that the attacks have come to a halt.