Azerbaijan holds next trial of Ruben Vardanyan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on July 1, Trend reports.

The open court session was held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Günel Samadova). The accused was provided with a translator in his preferred language, Russian, and a lawyer of his choice for his defense.

Before the questioning, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the rights and obligations under the law to the victims and their legal successors attending the trial for the first time.

Subsequently, Avraam Berman, the defense lawyer for Ruben Vardanyan, addressed the court. He stated that on June 23, the court provided him and the accused with the opportunity to review the case protocols, and they had reviewed the protocols of the court sessions held on February 13 and 17 of the current year. The defense also requested access to the decision made during the preparatory session, as recorded in the protocol, and copies of decisions regarding motions submitted during those sessions.

Ruben Vardanyan supported his lawyer’s request.

Judge Zeynal Agayev stated that the court had always provided the accused and his defense counsel with access to requested documents and would continue to do so, as it had in the past.

The court then heard testimonies from victims and their legal successors affected by crimes resulting from Armenia’s aggressive war and occupation policy.

Absaleddin Koklerov, recognized as the legal successor of victim Serkhan Koklerov, testified that his brother was wounded in Aghdara due to gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups, passing away five days later in the hospital.

Tahir Gasimov, a legal successor, testified that his son Hajiali Gasimov was shot by a sniper near Khankendi, remained in a coma at the Republican Neurosurgery Hospital, and died four months later.

Victim Mirzahasan Safaraliyev stated that he sustained a gunshot wound in Aghdam due to enemy fire. In response to a question from Nasir Bayramov, head of the department for defending state prosecution at the Prosecutor General’s Office, he noted that five others nearby were also injured, and one person was killed by sniper fire.

Victim Asiman Jafarov reported being injured by a sniper bullet in Aghdam.

Victim Sanan Huseynov, responding to a question from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, stated that he and several others were injured, and some were killed, due to enemy fire in the Aghdam district.

Victim Khaqani Abbasov reported being wounded in Aghdam due to gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Eltun Mammadov testified that he was injured in the Khanabad village of the Aghdam district due to the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy.

Ibrahim Huseynov stated that he sustained shrapnel wounds in the Khojavend district due to the explosion of a shell fired by the enemy.

Victim Arasdun Muftaliyev reported injuries from gunfire by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Elchin Pichakhov testified that he was wounded in Khojavend due to gunfire and is still undergoing treatment.

Victim Rashad Aliyev stated that he was injured by sniper fire in the Khojaly direction, adding that Toğrul Osmanli and Altay Ahadov were also wounded by enemy fire at the time.

Hamza Mahmudov reported being injured in Khojaly due to the explosion of an artillery shell that landed nearby.

Victim Azad Mammadov, responding to a question from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, stated that he was injured in the Khalfali village of the Shusha district due to a mortar shell explosion.

Victim Tural Aliyev reported being wounded in Kalbajar due to the explosion of a grenade launcher shell, noting that he was bedridden for six months due to his injuries.

Victim Zulfi Gasimov stated that he was injured in the Kalbajar direction due to a large-scale provocation by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. In response to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he noted that one person was killed, and several others were injured due to a mortar shell explosion fired by the enemy.

Victim Sanan Mehdiyev reported being injured due to gunfire from Armenian military personnel.

Nurlan Zeynalov stated that he was wounded in his left leg in Khojaly due to enemy fire.

Shamsi Nabiyev testified that he was injured in Khojavend due to artillery fire.

Other victims, Rahid Jafarov, Samir Novruzov, Asiman Mammadzade, Jeyhun Batiyev, Mammadtani Rustamov, Aydin Tanriverdiyev, and Valeh Mirzaliyev, reported being injured due to gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Rahid Jafarov, responding to a question from Tuqay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, stated that he was injured by sniper fire in the Janyatag village of Aghdara district.

Guloghlan Amiraslanov testified that he was injured in Khojavend due to the explosion of a “Fagot” anti-tank guided missile fired by the enemy.

Victim Kamran Hasanov stated that he was injured in the Aliaghaly village of the Aghdam district due to the explosion of a mortar shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. In response to a question from Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, he noted that Allahverdi Safiyev and Elnur Karimov were killed during the incident.

Victim Iftikhar Abdullayev testified that he was injured in Kalbajar due to gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Rahib Mammadov reported sustaining injuries in Kalbajar due to heavy artillery fire from the enemy.

Other victims, Rahil Khalilov, Tural Samadov, Yamin Mammadov, and Elgun Musayev, stated that they were injured due to enemy fire in various directions by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

During the trial, the results of forensic medical examinations conducted on the victims were also announced.

The next court session is scheduled for July 8.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel