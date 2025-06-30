Azerbaijan National NGO Forum issues statement on killing and violence against Azerbaijanis in Russia due to their ethnic identity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum has issued a statement condemning the killing and violence against Azerbaijanis in Russia based on their ethnic identity, Trend reports.

The statement reads: “As the voice of Azerbaijan’s civil society, we observe with outrage that the killing and violence against Azerbaijanis in Russia due to their ethnic identity have taken on a systematic character in recent times.

The killings and acts of violence committed without judicial process against Azerbaijanis in the city of Yekaterinburg on June 27, 2025, are clear examples of ethnic and religious intolerance, racial discrimination, and fascism.

Facts, objective analyses, and numerous pieces of evidence demonstrate that such crimes against Azerbaijanis are often sanctioned, at the very least, with the tacit consent of official Moscow.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to a policy of friendly neighborhood, friendship, and partnership with Russia. This is evidenced by the continued existence of Russian-language departments in our country’s state educational institutions, the development of strong cultural ties with Russia, the free operation of Russian schools, theaters, and cultural centers, the special attention and care shown to the Russian community in Azerbaijan, and consistent measures taken to foster mutually beneficial economic cooperation. We also commend the Russian Community in Azerbaijan for its resolute condemnation of the brutality by Russian security forces in Yekaterinburg.

We call on the Azerbaijani state to reconsider cooperation and relations with the Russian Federation in all areas, given the ongoing policy of threats, intimidation, and blackmail against Azerbaijanis. In this regard, we applaud the decision of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan to cancel cultural events - including concerts, festivals, performances, and exhibitions - planned in Azerbaijan through state and private institutions in collaboration with Russia.

The fact that those responsible for the downing of an AZAL aircraft in Russian airspace late last year have not yet been identified or brought to justice demonstrates that the Russian authorities are not interested in resolving these horrific crimes. We demand transparency, justice, and mutual respect.

The latest crime committed in Yekaterinburg has shaken not only the Safarov family but all of Azerbaijan. Each of us considers ourselves a part of the Safarov family.”