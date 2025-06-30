Iran’s nuclear dialogue with EU trio still lacks set date, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ No specific date has been set for the continuation of nuclear-related talks between Iran and the three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany), said Esmail Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press briefing in Tehran on June 30, Baghai said that diplomatic relations between Iran and the three European nations remain normal.

The spokesperson stated that Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron the previous night, adding that diplomatic contacts and negotiations remain ongoing.

In mid-June, Iran and the so-called “European Trio” agreed to maintain open diplomatic dialogue following a meeting held in Geneva.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

The US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Iran later retaliated by striking a U.S. military base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that the government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.

