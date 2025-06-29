Azerbaijan experiences growth in foreign investments over 5M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. During the first five months of 2025, foreign financial sources poured a whopping 1.64 billion manat ($971 million) into Azerbaijan’s fixed capital, making quite a splash in the investment pool.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that this metric experienced an augmentation of 391.9 million manat ($231.3 million), representing a 31.3 percent escalation, relative to the analogous timeframe in 2024.



Out of the aggregate foreign capital influx, 1.19 billion manat (equivalent to $705 million) was allocated to the hydrocarbon sector, while 451.9 million manat (approximately $266 million) was channeled into the non-hydrocarbon sector.



In juxtaposition to the initial quintet of months from the preceding year, capital allocations within the hydrocarbon sector experienced an uptick of 9.6 percent, whereas investments in the non-hydrocarbon sector exhibited a remarkable growth trajectory of 2.4 times.



In aggregate, spanning the timeframe from January to May 2025, an aggregate capital infusion of 6.7 billion manat (equivalent to $3.95 billion) was allocated to Azerbaijan’s economic and social sectors from diverse financial streams, reflecting a decrement of 0.8 percent relative to the corresponding interval in 2024. Capital allocations within the hydrocarbon sector experienced a contraction of 21.9 percent, whereas capital infusions into the non-hydrocarbon sector witnessed an uptick of 11.7 percent.