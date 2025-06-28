Kazakhstan launches modern grain processing plant in its Northern region
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
A new high-tech plant for producing flakes and cereals is being built in the North Kazakhstan Region by LLP “Wheat of Kazakhstan,” with support from the Ministry of Agriculture. The facility will include a full production cycle, using modern, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly technologies that meet international standards.
