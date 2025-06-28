Fitch forecasts strong economic growth for Uzbekistan through 2026
Uzbekistan’s economy is set to outpace its peers with Fitch projecting 6.3 percent growth through 2025–2026, driven by reforms, rising remittances, and strong gold exports. The country’s foreign reserves have also surged, reinforcing economic stability.
