Turkmenistan to launch tender for high-capacity fertilizer plant

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 27. Turkmenistan has approved the construction of a new plant for the production of ammonia and ammonium nitrate in the Mary region, aimed at strengthening domestic fertilizer production and boosting exports, Trend reports.

The decision was announced during a government meeting held via videoconference on Friday. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov proposed the initiative as part of his report on the activities of the Turkmenchemistry State Concern, which oversees the country’s chemical and fertilizer industries.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov endorsed the proposal and instructed to launch an international tender for the project, emphasizing the strategic importance of building modern, high-capacity facilities equipped with innovative technologies.

The new plant is expected to help fully meet domestic demand for agricultural fertilizers and expand Turkmenistan’s footprint in global fertilizer markets.