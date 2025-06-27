Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan steps up investment in civil infrastructure projects

Economy Materials 27 June 2025 05:40 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan steps up investment in civil infrastructure projects

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 27. Uzbekistan implemented civil construction projects worth 14.5 trillion soums ($1.14 billion) from January through April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicates that the share of civil construction in the total volume of construction work increased by 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 19.5 percent.

Share of Civil Construction in Total Construction Work (January–April):

2022: 21.0 percent

2023: 20.2 percent

2024: 18.2 percent

2025: 19.5 percent

This growth marks a recovery in civil construction activity following a two-year decline, reflecting increased investment in infrastructure and public facilities across the country.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more