Samruk-Kazyna and Alstom discuss expansion of locomotive co-op in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 26. Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna, Nurlan Zhakupov, held a meeting with the President of Alstom for the Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia region, Martin Vaujour, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

According to the information, the parties discussed further cooperation on the supply of electric locomotives.

"I would like to note the successful development of the partnership between Alstom and Kazakhstan Railways, which has allowed Kazakhstan to strengthen its leading position in transport engineering in the Central Asian region," said Nurlan Zhakupov.

It was noted Alstom has maintained a longstanding strategic alliance with the Fund. Due to the operational efficiencies afforded by Samruk-Kazyna's procurement framework, especially the facilitation of offtake agreements, the enterprise has been effectively executing its operations at the Electric Locomotive Assembly Plant.



Furthermore, the facility manufactures KZ8A and AZ8A mainline electric freight locomotives, alongside KZ4AT passenger electric locomotives. The localization metric at the Electric Locomotive Assembly Plant (ELAP) has escalated from approximately 10 percent during the project's inception to a notable 35 percent currently.



Alstom stands as a preeminent entity within the global railway transport manufacturing landscape. The enterprise has been executing operations in Kazakhstan since 2010 and has cultivated a substantial industrial infrastructure, comprising seven facilities that engage over 1,000 personnel.

