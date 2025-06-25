Turkmenistan finds itself in upper echelons of Uzbekistan’s export partners in early 2025

Turkmenistan has emerged as one of Uzbekistan’s top suppliers in early 2025, with bilateral trade between the two countries reaching over $283 million in the first five months of the year. Uzbekistan’s exports to Turkmenistan also showed steady growth compared to last year.

