Working group on digital government architecture convenes in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ The latest meeting of the Working Group on Digital Government Architecture was held at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) on June 23 in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The convening facilitated the aggregation of executive leadership and constituents of the working group, in conjunction with delegates from various state apparatuses. In the course of the assembly, IDDA delegates unveiled a preliminary framework for the "Protocols for Executing the Assessment of Digital Maturity" and engaged in discourse regarding the enhancement of continuity within Electronic Government Information Systems (EGIS). The presentations delineated methodologies to optimize the efficacy of digital services, bolster system dependability, and augment interoperability among governmental entities.



In conclusion, stakeholders engaged in a collaborative discourse regarding a synergistic action framework and subsequent trajectories, with inquiries addressed and insights shared.

The gathering was held in line with the implementation of the "Digital Development Concept of the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 16, 2025, through Decree No. 287, aiming to establish coordinated efforts for its successful execution.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel