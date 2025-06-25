Azerbaijan's banking sector sees growth in its foreign liabilities
Azerbaijan's money supply kept on growing in May, showing that the financial sector is on the up and up. Broad money (M2) saw a jump of 3.9 percent year-on-year, hitting the sweet spot at 35.7 billion manat ($21.1 billion). In the meantime, the banking sector's foreign liabilities have been on the rise, fueled by a surge in short-term borrowing from overseas.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy