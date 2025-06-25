Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 2nd day of FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 - Finance and Technology Exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The second day of the FINTEX SUMMIT 2025—Finance and Technology Exhibition has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is being organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association and the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, and the partnership of Visa.

The establishment of the Turkic States Credit Bureaus platform within the framework of the exhibition yesterday, as well as the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and the Kazakhstan Financiers Association, were particularly memorable events. Also, yesterday, the main focus was on discussions on the application of financial technologies, digital payment ecosystems, the use of artificial intelligence in banking, open banking, regtech solutions and dynamically developing bank-fintech cooperation models.

As on the first day of the exhibition, today's topics are quite rich.

Thus, today, discussions will be held on the topic of "Digital Finance Security: Innovations at the Intersection of Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention". The discussions will take place under the speeches of officials of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), as well as representatives of a number of local and foreign investment companies.

The event is drawing a crowd of around 300 international and regional organizations, with heavyweights like the US, the European Union, the CIS, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific regions all in the mix.

To note, the FINTECH SUMMIT is one of the premier international financial symposiums convened annually in Baku. Another pivotal nexus of discourse is the International Banking Forum.

Will be updated