Turkmenistan expands export-import ties with Russia’s Astrakhan region
Turkmenistan and Russia’s Astrakhan region are strengthening direct trade links. These developments align with Turkmenistan’s strategy to diversify foreign trade and deepen cooperation with regional partners.
