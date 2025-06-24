Serbia strongly condemns terrorist attack on Damascus church

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia strongly condemns the terrorist attack on worshippers at the Greek Orthodox Church of Prophet Elijah in Damascus, which claimed dozens of lives, Trend reports citing the Serbian Foreign Ministry.

"Peace in a multiethnic and multireligious region such as the Middle East is not possible without respect and appreciation for people of different origins and faiths. Without this, the entire region is doomed to a continuous cycle of violence and revenge.

Terrorism cannot be a path to victory for any religion or ideology, and Serbia will continue to support international efforts to combat the threat of terrorism.

In these sorrowful and difficult days, our thoughts and hearts are with the families of the victims", the statement reads.

