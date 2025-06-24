Albania's agriculture sees major growth in 2024
Photo: Wikipedia
In 2024, Albania’s agricultural sector witnessed notable growth across key crop categories, including vegetables, cereals, and olives. Backed by fresh data from the Institute of Statistics, the country recorded increases in production volumes and greenhouse output, with Fier, Korçë, and Vlorë prefectures emerging as top contributors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy