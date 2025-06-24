Albania's agriculture sees major growth in 2024

Photo: Wikipedia

In 2024, Albania’s agricultural sector witnessed notable growth across key crop categories, including vegetables, cereals, and olives. Backed by fresh data from the Institute of Statistics, the country recorded increases in production volumes and greenhouse output, with Fier, Korçë, and Vlorë prefectures emerging as top contributors.

