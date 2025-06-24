Iran warns it is ready to respond to any further U.S. actions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Iran is fully prepared to respond to any future military action by the United States, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi said during talks in Ashgabat with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov, Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of his official visit to Turkmenistan, Araqchi stressed that Iran has no interest in escalating tensions in the region, but noted that the recent missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid military base in Qatar was a direct response to Washington’s “open aggression” against Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

For his part, FM Meredov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s position as a close and friendly neighbor to Iran, saying Ashgabat had voiced its concern from the very first day of Israel’s attacks on Iran. He underscored Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality, calling the use of force or threats to resolve disputes completely unacceptable and reiterating support for diplomatic solutions.

The remarks come amid rapidly rising tensions in the region. On June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes on Iranian territory, killing numerous senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and top officials.

That evening, Iran retaliated with “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple locations in Israel, including Tel Aviv.

On June 22, the United States launched airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites, reportedly destroying major facilities.

On the evening of June 23, Iran targeted a U.S. military base in Qatar with a missile strike.