Israeli military reveals targets of airstrikes on Tehran (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have disclosed the targets of today’s airstrikes on Tehran, stating that the attacks were aimed at internal security forces and facilities linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

According to the IDF statement, the strikes hit:

The headquarters of the Basij forces and the Albarez Brigade, responsible for maintaining security in several cities across Tehran Province;

Units of Iran’s intelligence and general security police;

The IRGC’s “Tarallah” General Staff and another brigade under its command.

Israeli authorities have not provided details on the extent of the damage. Iranian officials have yet to issue an official response. The strikes come amid heightened regional tensions.