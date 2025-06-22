Kazakhstan multiplies its investment in Azerbaijani economy for 1Q2025

Kazakhstan invested $5.8 million in Azerbaijan’s economy in the first quarter of 2025, a 3.9-fold increase from the same period last year. This accounted for 0.4 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign direct investment. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s FDI in Kazakhstan dropped by 5 percent to $2.78 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register