Four IRGC members killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s Qom province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Four members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Qom province, located in central Iran, Trend reports.

The report was confirmed by Morteza Heydari, spokesperson for Qom’s emergency services and deputy provincial governor, in a statement to local media.

Heydari also noted that two other soldiers were injured in a separate strike targeting the Martyr Mostafa Khomeini Headquarters.

The attack comes after Israel launched a series of airstrikes on the morning of June 13, reportedly killing multiple high-ranking Iranian military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other top figures.

Later that evening, Iran retaliated with its “True Promise III” operation, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at several locations across Israel, including Tel Aviv.