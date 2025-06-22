Iran’s IRGC fires 40 missiles at Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched 40 missiles at Israel, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Colonel Iman Tajik, spokesperson for the operation, confirmed the missile strikes and revealed that, for the first time, multi-warhead “Kheibar Shekan” ballistic missiles were used to increase the operation’s destructive impact.

According to Tajik, key targets hit included Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s Biological Research Center, and several alternative command and control facilities, all struck by remotely guided, high-powered missiles.

He added that the core capabilities of Iran’s armed forces have not yet been deployed in the conflict.

The strikes came in retaliation for Israeli air raids on the morning of June 13, which reportedly killed multiple senior Iranian military officials, including generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures.

Later that evening, Iran responded with a massive counterattack, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at several sites across Israel, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread damage.