Israel strikes targets in western Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Israeli strikes on Iran's Kirmanshah province have killed five Iranian soldiers and wounded nine others, local authorities said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the attack took place at 16:00 local time. The strikes were carried out on targets in the Qasr Shirin area, which is located on the border with Iraq.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

