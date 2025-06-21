UFC Fight Night: winner of heavyweight preliminary bout between Hamdy Abdelwahab and Mohammed Usman determined (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The winner of the heavyweight preliminary bout between Hamdy Abdelwahab (6-0-0, Egypt) and Mohammed Usman (11-4-0, Nigeria) has been decided, Trend reports.

The victory went to the Nigerian fighter.

For the first time ever, UFC Fight Night is taking place in Baku on June 21. The event, held at Baku Crystal Hall, features 12 fights—six on the preliminary card and six on the main card.

The headliner of the evening is a light heavyweight showdown between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and former title contender Khalil Rountree. The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Azerbaijan’s own Rafael Fiziev and Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes. Azerbaijani fighters Nazim Sadykhov and Tofiq Musayev will also step into the octagon, facing Brazil’s Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai, respectively.