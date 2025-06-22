UFC Fight Night: Azerbaijani fighter wins lightweight main card bout (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. One of the year’s most anticipated sporting events, UFC Fight Night, is underway in Baku, Trend reports.

In a lightweight main card bout, Azerbaijan’s Nazim Sadykhov (10-1-1) squared off against Brazil’s Nicolas Motta (15-5-0).

Sadykhov delivered a strong performance and came away with the win, earning a big victory on home soil.

This marks the first time UFC Fight Night is being held in Baku. The event, taking place on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, features 12 fights in total—six on the prelims and six on the main card.

Headlining the night is a light heavyweight showdown between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree. In the co-main event, Azerbaijan’s Rafael Fiziev takes on Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes in a lightweight clash. Azerbaijani fighters Nazim Sadykhov and Tofiq Musayev are also stepping into the octagon to face Brazil’s Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai, respectively.