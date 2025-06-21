Azerbaijan ready to participate in restoring Syria – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan is ready to take part in the process of restoring Syria, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Syrians Abroad of the Syrian Interim Government Assad Hassan Al-Shibani within the framework of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held in Istanbul.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the resumption of the activities of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Damascus after a long break marked the beginning of a new stage in bilateral relations. He stressed the importance of developing political dialogue, as well as expanding economic and humanitarian cooperation with Syria.

Azerbaijan reportedly expressed support for the establishment of stability and sustainable peace in Syria. In this context, Baku's readiness to participate in the country's reconstruction and to continue providing humanitarian aid was emphasized.