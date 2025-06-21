Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
The Balkans Materials 21 June 2025 13:11 (UTC +04:00)
Bulgarian MFA warns against travel to 10 countries
Photo: Foreign Ministry of Bulgaria

Abdul Karimkhanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria urges Bulgarian citizens to refrain from non-essential travel to the region and to undertake only urgent trips, Trend reports citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

This recommendation applies to the following countries: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Oman, Jordan, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

It is also advisable for Bulgarian citizens, including those temporarily staying in these countries, to consider leaving promptly if their stay is not absolutely necessary.

The MFA encourages Bulgarian citizens traveling to or temporarily or permanently residing in the above-mentioned countries to register with the respective diplomatic mission of the Republic of Bulgaria by providing their contact details (full name, passport number, mobile phone number, and email address) or by registering through the "I am traveling to..." section at the following link: https://mfa.bg/bg/embassyinfo.

This will greatly assist in providing quick and adequate support from the diplomatic missions in case of an emergency.

