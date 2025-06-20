Israel hits strategic targets in Iranian Tehran, Tabriz and Kermanshah - IDF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ As many as 50 Israeli Air Force jets attacked "priority targets" of Iran's nuclear program and facilities producing missile parts in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, Trend reports.

The IDF also noted that about 25 Israeli Air Force jets destroyed more than 35 missile depots and launch sites in the cities of Tabriz and Kermanshah.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

