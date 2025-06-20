Azerbaijan doubles oil exports to Romania in 5M2025
Azerbaijan has nearly doubled its crude oil exports to Romania this year, shipping over 680 thousand tons valued at more than $370 million in just five months. Despite a slight drop in overall oil export revenue, the country’s volume of outbound shipments grew, with Romania emerging as one of its top three buyers.
