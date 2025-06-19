Former Major General in Armenian Armed Forces replies to court inquiries about landmines in formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ On June 19, during ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court, defendant David Manukyan responded to questions from the state prosecutor regarding landmines planted in Azerbaijani territories formerly occupied by Armenia, Trend reports.

“During the provisional peace, when I served as a commander of a military unit, incidents related to mines (referring to the planting of mines) did occur. While not on a large scale, such incidents did take place. Very clear instructions were issued concerning the storage of forms and maps. Before each minelaying operation, an order was given by the senior command,” David Manukyan, an Armenian citizen and former major general who held various positions within the Armenian Armed Forces stated.

He emphasized that the order specified how many copies of mine forms, maps, and schemes needed to be prepared.

“Addresses were included to clarify to whom the documents should be delivered. Our actions were in accordance with the provisions outlined in the order,” Manukyan added.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

