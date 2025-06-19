Azerbaijan, North Macedonia set to waive visas for diplomatic passport holders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Lawmakers in Azerbaijan are gearing up to chew the fat over a piece of legislation that would cut the red tape, allowing holders of diplomatic and official passports to travel between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia without the hassle of visa requirements, Trend reports.

The bill has been placed on the agenda for a parliamentary session scheduled for June 21. If the chips fall in the right place, the agreement would seal the deal between the two governments, paving the way for smoother official travel.

The proposed legislation, titled “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia on the Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic and Service/Official Passports,” is expected to be brought to a vote and approved during the session.

