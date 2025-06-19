President Ilham Aliyev receives CEO of bp (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. On June 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Murray Auchincloss, Chief Executive Officer of bp, Trend reports.

During the meeting, they hailed the long-term successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp.

It was noted that revenues generated from the country’s energy resources are efficiently directed toward Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development.

The parties highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring the energy security of several European countries and emphasized the country’s significant potential in renewable energy sources alongside hydrocarbon resources. In this context, the importance of bp’s project in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories was also underscored.

The meeting included an exchange of views on prospects for cooperation between SOCAR and bp.

