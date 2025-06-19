Wizz Air Abu Dhabi starts direct service between Azerbaijan's Gabala and UAE capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has officially launched its first direct flight from Gabala to Abu Dhabi, expanding its presence in Azerbaijan and becoming the only ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) operating on this route, Trend reports.

Gabala is now the second Azerbaijani destination on the WIZZ network, following Baku. The new service operates three times a week—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays—with one-way fares starting at $24.99. Tickets are available through the airline’s website and mobile application.

With this addition, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi becomes the only carrier currently connecting Gabala with the UAE capital. The airline states that the new route will enhance connectivity, support tourism, and promote cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial at Wizz Air, noted that the direct connection is expected to contribute to regional economic growth and facilitate easier travel between northern Azerbaijan and Abu Dhabi.

The airline continues to focus on expanding its network and providing affordable travel options, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional aviation hub.