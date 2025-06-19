Iran launches new missile attack on Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Iran has launched a new missile strike on Israeli territory, Trend reports.

A statement issued following the attack indicated that the Israeli military has begun intercepting incoming aerial targets.

This latest escalation follows Israeli airstrikes on Iran in the early morning hours of June 13, which resulted in the deaths of numerous Iranian military personnel, including Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, nine nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

In response, Iran launched more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations the same day, causing civilian casualties and significant destruction.