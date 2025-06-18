Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
18 June 2025
Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen human rights co-op through ombudsman dialogue

Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, and the Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of Türkiye, Mehmet Aktaş, held a meeting on the sidelines of the International Symposium of Ombudsmen, Trend reports.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between their institutions, particularly in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms.

They held a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for expanding their collaboration.

