Uzbekistan advances Baytkurgan-Parkent railway project to boost regional connectivity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 18. Significant progress has been made on the construction of the electrified Baytkurgan–Parkent railway line, with nearly 24 kilometers of track already laid, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

This key transport project aims to enhance connectivity in the Parkent District of the Tashkent Region and is expected to accommodate up to 275,000 passengers daily once operational, boosting tourism and regional mobility.

In parallel, extensive road infrastructure improvements are underway, including the construction of a new 5-kilometer road running alongside the Parkentsoy stream. This road, designed to handle up to 10,000 vehicles per day, will help alleviate traffic congestion in the district center. Additional infrastructure such as sidewalks, an overpass, and a bridge has also been completed to improve traffic flow and safety.

These projects form part of a wider regional development strategy overseen by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his recent visit to Parkent District. Alongside transport upgrades, large-scale residential and social infrastructure developments are progressing, including the eco-friendly Parkentsoy housing complex featuring over 5,000 apartments, schools, kindergartens, parks, and commercial facilities.

The riverbed of the Parkentsoy stream has been reinforced and landscaped, opening new areas for construction and tourism development. The second phase of the project includes extending these improvements towards the village of Kumushkon and establishing tourist attractions on a newly accessible 100-hectare area.

These integrated infrastructure projects aim to improve living standards, stimulate economic growth, and attract investment to the region.

