Kazakhstan stresses importance of monotowns in driving industrial progress

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. Single-industry towns remain a critical component of Kazakhstan’s industrial landscape, contributing 36.4 percent of the country’s total industrial production in 2024, Trend reports.

Speaking at a government meeting, Vice Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov stated that industrial output from these towns reached $35.09 billion last year, marking a 3.4 percent increase compared to 2023. Investments in fixed assets also grew significantly, totaling $3.86 billion — a 17.4 percent year-on-year rise.

Kazakhstan currently has 20 single-industry towns with a combined population of 1.4 million. These urban centers are anchored by 18 city-forming enterprises, primarily operating in mining, metallurgy, and energy. Their performance is seen as a key factor in the socio-economic stability of the surrounding regions.

The government has continued to focus on diversifying economic activity and enhancing infrastructure in these towns to reduce dependency on core industries and foster sustainable growth.