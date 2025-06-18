Azerbaijan boosts propane gas supplies with imports from two partners in 4M2025
Azerbaijan imported nearly 28 tons of propane gas in the first four months of the year, sourcing primarily from the United Arab Emirates and Italy. The total value of these imports reached approximately $84,000, reflecting the country’s ongoing efforts to secure energy supplies.
