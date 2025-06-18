Gas transmission via BTE pipeline contracts as overall pipeline volume dips in 5M2025

Gas transmission through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipeline declined slightly in the first five months of the year compared to last year. Overall gas transport via main pipelines also saw a modest decrease, with the BTE pipeline accounting for more than half of the total volume.

