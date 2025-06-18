Trump reveals Putin’s mediation offer on Iran during recent talks

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US Materials 18 June 2025 19:43 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: The White House

Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, offered to mediate in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict during yesterday's phone conversation, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump commented on the contents of the call, which took place the previous evening.

According to the U.S. president, Putin expressed willingness to assist in resolving tensions surrounding Iran.

“I told Putin, let’s first work on mediation between Russia and Ukraine, and then we’ll look at the situation around Iran,” Trump said.

