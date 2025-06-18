Azerbaijan sees decline in automobile gasoline output in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s automobile gasoline production dropped by over ten percent in the first five months of the year, reaching approximately 550,000 tons. Despite this decline, the country maintains a product reserve of around 53,000 tons as of early June.
