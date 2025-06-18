Azerbaijan multiplies gold production in 5M2025
Gold production in Azerbaijan reached 1,298 kilograms from January to May 2025, marking a 63.9 percent increase from the same period last year. This marks an increase of 505.8 kilograms. As of June 1, the country’s ready gold reserves stood at 119.4 kilograms.
